Barry Lynn Wiles, 50, of Walkersville, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, of complications from Cancer at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born on March 3rd, 1970, in Frederick he was the son of Robert and Carolyn Wiles of Emmitsburg.
He was a 1988 graduate of Catoctin High School, and a 1992 graduate of Elizabethtown College. Barry worked for the Frederick County Government in the I.T. department. He was a lifelong member of Piney Creek Church of the Brethren. Barry was a member of the American Pool Association. His other hobbies were playing piano, dance, DJing, sports in high school and college and family activities.
Barry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents George Arthur and Margaret C. Wiles and maternal grandparents Rhett and Leona Petcher.
Barry is survived by his parents, sister Laurie Arenas and husband Maurice; brother Dale Wiles and niece Sophia Wiles and nephew Ethan Wiles; numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.donate3.cancert.org and or Piney Creek Church of the Brethren, 4699 Teeter Rd, Taneytown, MD 21787.
Services and interment will be private.
