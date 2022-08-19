Barry Nash Jr.

Barry Lynn Nash Jr., 47, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Frederick, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Myrtle Beach.
Born Dec. 11, 1974, in Baltimore, he was the son of Barry Lynn Nash Sr. and Barbara Beahm Nash-Lanham, and the stepson of Stephen Lanham. He was the husband of Lindsey Michael Colunga Nash. They had been married for four years and had known each other for many years prior.
Barry was working in Myrtle Beach at the Carolina Roadhouse. He loved to cook, eat good food, going to the beach, playing poker and hiking parts of the Appalachian Trail. He never met a stranger and had a warm and loving personality.
In addition to his wife and parents, Barry is survived by daughter, Destiny, and her mother, Caroline; stepdaughter, Guinevere Colunga; brothers, Adam Nash and wife Kelly, Paul Nash, Aaron Nash and wife Mattie, and Joel Nash and fiancee Brittney. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, Maryland. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.