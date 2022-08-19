Barry Nash Jr.

Barry Lynn Nash Jr., 47, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, formerly of Frederick, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Myrtle Beach.

Born Dec. 11, 1974, in Baltimore, he was the son of Barry Lynn Nash Sr. and Barbara Beahm Nash-Lanham, and the stepson of Stephen Lanham. He was the husband of Lindsey Michael Colunga Nash. They had been married for four years and had known each other for many years prior.