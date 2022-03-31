CJ Ecalono vividly remembers the first conversation he had with Kayley Milor.
It was Aug. 13, 2014, the first day of cross-country tryouts at Urbana High School. Ecalono, then in his sixth year as the Hawks’ varsity cross-country and track coach, noticed Milor was frustrated after a shaky 2-mile time trial. He pulled the then-rising freshman aside by a tree outside the stadium for some reassurance.
“I saw something in her. I saw some talent in there. She just needed to continue to work, and she’s going to be running varsity races for us down the road,” Ecalono recalled saying.
Soon enough, she was doing just that.
In her four years at Urbana, Milor was part of a Hawks group that never lost a CMC, county or region title and won the 2016 Class 3A state championship in outdoor track. Her proudest moment came in the 2015 Frederick County championship when she first ran a sub-6-minute mile.
Milor, a 2018 graduate of Urbana and a four-year member of the cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track teams, died March 22 in an accident while on a spring break trip in Cancún, Mexico. She was 22 years old.
Milor was set to graduate from the University of Maryland in May with a kinesiology degree and a minor in business.
Her friends and closest former teammates remember her as a generous, sisterly person who was a source of help, support and joy.
“She never sought out to be in the cool club or have her cliques,” Ron Milor, her father, said. “She liked you for who you were.”
Even with her athletic success, her brightest moments came away from the track.
Maddie Gilliam, Kaylee Radford, Caroline Sanford and Kayley Milor were inseparable. The four were distance runners, and their deep friendship had its roots in track.
Sanford was also at that August 2014 tryout and met Milor at practice early in her freshman year. They quickly became close and hung out nearly every day.
Soon, at the behest of Sanford, Radford joined the three of them beginning with the indoor track season that November. Radford and Milor also instantly clicked.
Gilliam moved to Urbana her sophomore year and joined the cross-country team, and Milor immediately took her under her wing.
“She made sure that I wasn’t alone at lunch and helped me find my way around the school and made sure that I just felt welcome within the team,” Gilliam said. “We were really, really close right away. She was just that kind of person.”
The four were the “Dream Team” — a self-anointed name that began as an inside joke but quickly stuck and grew into a school legend, an Instagram account and a competitive 4x100-meter relay squad.
The Dream Team moved as one. The members learned and spoke gibberish as a code. Milor’s nickname was Bizop Titop, which had no meaning but fed into the group’s shared, weird sense of humor, Radford said.
Sometimes, the four bailed on practice runs a bit early to go to Gilliam’s house and eat ice cream. Bus rides to meets often turned into singalong sessions, with Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” a frequent jam.
But whether or not she was with the Dream Team, Milor was always a shining light and dedicated friend.
She tutored teammates that were struggling with schoolwork and was always the first person they went to for assistance. Even when she was recovering from a knee injury for most of her sophomore year, Milor showed up to every practice and meet, shouting words of encouragement.
“She was just able to get along with literally everybody, and she’s just so silly and goofy that nobody would not want to be her friend,” Sanford said. “There was not a moment in our friendship that was not just absolutely beautiful and amazing.”
That buoyant spirit helped Milor bond with her Hawks teammates.
She frequently left them pre-race notes, providing positive reinforcement heading into races.
“‘You’ll do great because you’re such a tough runner. Thanks for being a great friend and being there for me when I need you,’” Radford read off one of the messages. “‘I’m so proud of you for working so hard and for being a great teammate.’ And then she drew a little picture.”
That was Milor — someone who radiated positivity and became everyone’s best friend, even if they had just met.
It was an easy choice, then, for Ecalono to name Milor a team captain entering her junior year.
“She was the epitome of a teammate, the epitome of a student-athlete, the epitome of a leader, a captain,” Ecalono said. “She was just a perfect dream as a coach.”
In the years after her graduation, Milor routinely visited Urbana practices and kept in touch with Ecalono. She remained tight with the Dream Team, too.
Milor visited Sanford’s beach house last summer, and the two constantly FaceTimed. She would visit Radford at Villanova a handful of times every year, while Gilliam would come up from James Madison to meet Milor at Maryland.
“We didn’t even feel like we were apart at all,” Gilliam said.
Now, there are several tributes to honor Milor’s legacy.
At Saturday’s annual Urbana Invitational, Ecalono dedicated the 1,600-meter run as the Milor Mile.
He is also coordinating with Milor’s family and friends to establish the Kayley Milor Memorial Scholarship. It will provide financial support to track athletes at Urbana who best embody Milor’s spirit and dedication.
As of Thursday evening, the scholarship fund has raised more than $65,000.
“It sort of helps validate as a father that your child lived life the right way,” Ron Milor said. “As a parent, you always look at your child through rose-colored lenses. … This sort of thing helps validate that our daughter really was a special person not just in our eyes, but to a lot of other people.”