Beatrice A. Laneve

Beatrice Annetta “Bea” Laneve, age 83, of Woodsboro, passed away in her husband’s arms on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Kline Hospice House, near New Market.
Born Feb. 3, 1938, in Columbia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late August J. Link and Bertha A. Myers Link. She was the wife of Ronald S. Laneve, whom she married in 1993. Her first husband was the late Donald J. Strike, who died in 1987.
As a youth, Bea was active in the Girl Scouts in her Pennsylvania home town. She graduated in 1955 from Lancaster Catholic High School, received her Bachelor of Science degree from Misericordia University in Dallas, Pennsylvania, and two master’s degrees, one from St. Francis College in Loretta, Pennsylvania, and the other from the University of Maryland. She was a teacher and counselor for 35 years in schools in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland, retiring from the Montgomery County school system in 1995. She established Mary’s House, a home in Carroll County, Maryland, for pregnant women who are homeless and need support because they have decided to give birth rather than abort. All of their needs are provided without cost. Bea was a member of the Sisters of Mercy for 13 years and St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by several foster daughters; stepchildren, Sandra Anderson and husband Paul, of Colts Nec k, New Jersey, Jennifer Crisalli and husband Anthony, of Silver Spring, and Kirk Laneve and wife Ashley, of Jacksonville, Florida; and seven step grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 7 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, which is one block north of the Route 75 and Route 26 intersection. Father Chuck Worley will be the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s cemetery.
Bea’s family respectfully asks that masks be worn in the funeral home and church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of Frederick, 250 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701.
