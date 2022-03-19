Beatrice Bentz

Beatrice Virginia Stitely Bentz, 95, of Thurmont, Maryland, went to her eternal home in heaven Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. She was the wife of the late Charles William Bentz, who passed away Aug. 26, 2012.
Born Dec. 14, 1926, in her family home in Catoctin Furnace, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Norman Stitely and Harriet Ruth Spalding Stitely.
She was a dedicated and faithful member of Graceham Moravian Church, where she served as the church sexton for 35 plus years. She belonged to the Ladies Aide Society/Women’s Fellowship, and she patted many oysters at the church turkey and oyster dinners and countless other things. Beatrice was a life member of the Guardian Hose Co., and a dedicated member and supporter of the Stars of Hope Frederick County Relay for Life team, helping with many fundraisers and other activities.
Early in her married life, she worked at Claire Frock Co. in Thurmont but left to raise her family and became a homemaker and caretaker for Charles’ grandmother, Lottie Groshon, and years later, she became a caretaker for his mother, Helen Bentz.
She loved to bake and decorate cakes, making many birthday and wedding cakes for family members, friends, neighbors and countless others who had tasted her products and saw her creations. After her children were all in school, she returned to Claire Frock, where she retired in 1987. After her retirement, she cared for many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Laura J. Harbaugh (Rodney), of Rocky Ridge, and Carol Ann Minnick (Joe), Thomas W. Bentz (JoAnn) and Timothy M. Bentz, all of Thurmont; her grandchildren, Jennifer Harbaugh, who was her caregiver, Michelle Harbaugh, Sadah Bentz-Epps (Gabrielle) and Rebecca Lee (Anthony) all of Thurmont, Shannon Glass (Mark) and Joshua Bentz (Elizabeth), of Rocky Ridge, and Chelsea Hines (Jimmy), of Woodsboro; her 12 great-grandchildren, Jonathan Sweeney (Crystal), Bradley Richards, Paige Sweeney, Brynn, Rehgan and Karsin Lee, Trey and Chloe Glass, Austin Hines, Andi Grace, and Gabriel and Liam Bentz; along with step-great-grandsons, Dalton, Logan and Grayson Grimes; and step-great-great-granddaughters, Eternity and Heaven DeMarr. Also surviving are sisters, Catherine Atkins and Ruth Ann Miller; sister-in-law, Minna Stitely; special nephew, Donnie Stitely (Georgette); many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Deanna Houck and Ray and Connie Brice.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Norman (Marge) (Agnes), James, Robert (Irene) and Bill Stitely; sisters, Mary Louise Fraley (Harold) and Lois Riffle (Joe); and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert “PeeWee” Unger, Patrick Miller, James and Louise Bentz, Raymond and Rosalie Bentz, and Dulcie and Don Biser.
A memorial service, to celebrate Beatrice’s life, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Graceham Moravian Church in Thurmont, with Pastor Jay Petrella officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Graceham Moravian Church, 8231-A Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788, or Guardian Hose Co., 21 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.