Beatriz Smith

Beatriz Canter Smith, age 82, of Frederick, Maryland passed away peacefully at her home on January 28, 2022.
She was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 15, 1939 and was the daughter of Domingo Canter and Antonieta Rambeaud.
Beatriz immigrated to the United States in 1959 to further her education and earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Art from Ohio University. She moved to Frederick in 1969 and was a “stay at home” mom raising her children and being an active volunteer with the PTA and other school projects.
She obtained her license as a real estate agent in 1985. Beatriz loved Downtown Frederick and assisting helping people to buy and sell property downtown was a passion of hers until she retired in September of 2021.
Beatriz was President of the Landmark Foundation and volunteer and Board of Directors member for the Record Street Home and also volunteered at Select Seconds. In past years she was employed as an interpreter for the Frederick County Public School System. She had a deep and widespread network of friends and associates and was a member of a book club, gardening club and was proud of her collection of orchids.
She was passionate about traveling and visited five of the seven continents. Beatriz was an avid reader, loved gardening and had an incredible green thumb and enjoyed knitting her entire life. She always acted and treated others with class and kindness in her daily life.
Of all of her loves, family was always first. Beatriz enjoyed attending functions with and for her granddaughters and took them on trips to visit other countries. One of her favorite family outings was the annual beach vacation which was often spent at the Outer Banks.
Beatriz is survived by her son Marc Smith, daughter Christine Alexander and husband Jon, granddaughters Morgan Manlove and husband Jacob and Paige Alexander, sister-in-law Isabel Calluqued and a host of relatives and friends in Argentina. She is predeceased by her brother Carlos Alberto Canter.
Family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 1:00 — 4:00 PM at the Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A Celebration of Life will commence at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Flowers Over Frederick, 321 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. www.flowersoverfrederick.com/donate.
