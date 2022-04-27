Becky Young

Mary Rebecca Young, “Becky,” passed away suddenly at home Saturday, April 23, 2022. Becky was born Nov. 14, 1958, in a small town outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Young family moved to Frederick, Maryland, in the mid-1960s and settled into downtown Frederick. Becky attended grade school at St. John’s Catholic School; high school at St. John’s Prospect Hall (1976); and college at Towson University (1981), where she received her nursing degree.
Becky was an integral part of the greater Frederick County and Montgomery County communities. As a nurse, she was part of the opening staff of Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, where she worked for over three decades. Becky held multiple positions, including charge nurse in the labor and delivery department, and patient preoperative planning. Recently, Becky attended Frederick Community College and graduated with her surgical technologist degree.
Becky was also known as an amazing supportive swim coach. Becky was known as the swim instructor who taught kids how to swim. She believed in every child’s ability to become one with the water. Many families still remember Becky as they watched their children grow into advanced swimmers. Associations Becky coached for include: Hood College Aquatics, Monocacy Aquatic Club, Green Terror Aquatic Club, Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club, and the Clover Hill summer swim team.
Becky was known for her courage, kindness and positivity. No matter what was going on in Becky’s life, she always held optimism in her soul. Becky was a huge part of the recovery community in Frederick, Maryland. If you are reading this, know that she loved every friend she made in her time of recovery.
Becky is survived by her only daughter, Sarah Mott; her brothers, William “Billy” Young and James Young II; her sisters-in-law, Kerri Young and Catherine Harper; brother-in-law, Tim Moore Sr. and wife Jill; her nephew, Timothy Moore Jr. and girlfriend Annette; and her nieces, Kimberly Young, April Young, Dayton Young and Ritchie Anne Young. Becky was preceeded in death by her parents, James Young Sr. and Rochelle Young; her sister, Rochelle Moore; and her uncles, Robert Troiano and Peter Troiano.
Becky’s viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Her celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MAC, AA or APCSA. Online condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.