Benjamin Cooper

Benjamin Sadler Cooper, 45 years old, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Frederick Maryland.
Born Nov. 30, 1976, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of David Cooper and Bonnie Griffith (Davis).
Ben spent most of his childhood fishing with his “Pap” and “Unc.” Ben and his family spent a lot of time at Lake Anna, Virginia, where they camped, and where he learned to waterski at a very young age, developing into a love for watersports. Ben graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, class of 1994. Shortly after graduating, Ben worked in the banking industry, here in the tri-state area. He later transitioned and progressed on to working for Legal and General Insurance, a company and occupation that he loved. In his youth, Ben was a member of Cub Scouts Pack 271 in Yellow Springs and also played baseball for Yellow Springs Little League. He was a member of the Middletown Valley SDA Church. Ben kept his love for fishing and also enjoyed sports, fantasy football and shooting at the gun range. He had a love for animals, and he also enjoyed spending time with his family in Tennessee, where they vacationed frequently.
He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Randall Griffith; his maternal grandmother, Mary Davis; his paternal grandparents, John and Elaine Cooper; and his aunt, Diane O’Brien.
Ben is survived by his wife, Kelli Cooper; and his children, Brayden and Bristol Cooper. Also surviving him are his mother, Bonnie Griffith; his father, David Cooper and partner Vicki Kemp; his maternal grandfather and “Pap”, Randolph Davis; his “Unc,” Randy Davis; and his cousins, Amanda Davis, Brittany Semkiw, Charlotte Semkiw, Christina Rodriquez and Dallas Ricketts. Ben is also survived by his parents-in-law, Glenn and Debbie Simpson; his brother-in-law, Kevin Simpson and Kimmie; his “brother” and best friend, Richard Nakamoto “Nak” and wife Samantha; and close friend, Oscar Mendez.
The funeral arrangements are held with the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Family can be received from 10-11 a.m. Thursday April 14, 2022, at the funeral home. A public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday April 14, 2022, at the funeral home, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Elder Alvin Banks will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Yellow Springs, Maryland.