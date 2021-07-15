Benjamin (DOYLE) Lowery, 78, of Limestone, TN, formerly of Walkersville, MD, passed away at his home on June 24, 2021. He was the loving husband of Michelle Lowery who he married in 1993.
Doyle was born in Gaithersburg, MD. He was the son of the late Squeak and Elsie Lowery. He graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1960 and went to work for Montgomery County Public Schools. He took 4 yrs off to join the Air Force and then back to the school board working in heavy equipment then as a glazier until he retired in September 2004 (40 years).
Doyle, with his wife Michelle, raised and bred Appaloosa horses and miniature Appaloosa horses. Doyle had special love for his dogs Diesel, Runtlee, Webster and Kerby and the minis. Doyle loved all sports.
In addition to his parents, Doyle was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Darlene Lowery.
Doyle leaves behind to cherish his memory; Michelle his wife and brother William (Gene) Lowery, sister Terri Holsinger and her husband Buzz, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be missed by his long time dear friends Grayson Ramsburg and his wife (Sylvia), Charlie Grimes and Steve Mullinix.
Per Doyle’s request, there are no services and his ashes will be spread over our farm.