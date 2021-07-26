Benjamin Spears

Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, age 89 of Monrovia, MD died Monday, May 23rd 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Benjamin was lovingly know as Ben or Benny by friends and family.
He was born in Thannington, England in 1930. Ben immigrated to Ontario, Canada in 1957 and in 1967 moved to Rockville, Maryland. He was a member of the Carpenters Union and worked at various locations around the DC Metro area. He fulfilled his lifelong dream to build his own home in Monrovia then spend the next 30 years adding finishing touches and additions to his beautiful Tudor style home. He is survived by his 3 children, Trevor, Gary, and Carol. He had 9 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Ben was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy “Bubbles” Grace, his sisters June and Pearl and great-grandson Brantley. He has 1 surviving sister Faith of Whistable, England. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11am at Laytonsville Cemetery, 21720 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, followed by a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frederick County Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.