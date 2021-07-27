Benjamin Stears
Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, age 89, of Monrovia, Maryland, died Monday, May 23, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Benjamin was lovingly know as Ben or Benny by friends and family.
He was born in Thannington, England, in 1930. Ben immigrated to Ontario, Canada, in 1957, and in 1967, he moved to Rockville, Maryland. He was a member of the Carpenters Union and worked at various locations around the D.C. metro area. He fulfilled his lifelong dream to build his own home in Monrovia, then spend the next 30 years adding finishing touches and additions to his beautiful Tudor style home. He is survived by his three children, Trevor, Gary and Carol. He had nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Ben was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy “Bubbles” Grace; his sisters, June and Pearl; and great-grandson, Brantley. He has one surviving sister, Faith, of Whistable, England. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11am at Laytonsville Cemetery, 21720 Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882, followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Frederick County Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.