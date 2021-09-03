Bernadette Lancaster

Mrs. Bernadette Pauline Lancaster, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully Sept. 1, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Born Oct. 22, 1930, in Bingham, Maine, She was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Alice Sullivan Guay. She was the wife of late Thomas Parker Lancaster, who passed away in November 2009. They were married 54 years.
Mrs. Lancaster was a 1949 graduate of Bingham High School and moved to Washington, D.C., in 1951 where she worked at National Institutes of Health. Shortly after, she met her husband Thomas and moved from Bethesda to Mount Airy in 1966 to raise their family. Mrs. Lancaster was one of the original founders of Birthright of Frederick, which was founded in 1973 to offer love, friendship and support to women who are pregnant and/or think they might be pregnant. They provide care for pregnant women that are in need of support to care for themselves and/or their children.
She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Libertytown, Maryland. She believed in outreach and helping those in need. Her greatest joy was found in providing for those in greater need donating items to Birthright of Frederick and the Alan P. Linton Jr. Emergency Shelter of Frederick as well as countless other organizations.
To know her was to love and admire her. She would look forward to visits with her friends and family members filled with laughs and wonderful conversation. Her amazing humor and wit made her a great storyteller. She had a hero’s strength and determination yet a servant’s heart. With humbleness and grace she made a huge impact on the community as she was an advocate and provider for those with no voice.
Bernadette is survived by five sons, Mark Lancaster and wife Judy, of Middletown, Kevin Lancaster, of Frederick, John Lancaster and wife Sandy, of Colorado, Joseph Lancaster and wife Kim, of North Carolina, Michael Lancaster and wife Cassy, of Boonsboro; and four daughters, Paula Lancaster, of Walkersville, Maria Grosskopf and husband Steve, of Frederick, Megan Gorman and husband Patrick, of North Potomac, and Katrin Lancaster of Frederick. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
She is preceeded in death by her beloved sister, Pauline; and her four brothers, Charles, Gerard, Francis and Edward and their dear spouses Pauline O., Helen, Barbara and Ruth.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church,, 9190 Church St., Libertytown, MD 21762. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 3 from 4-8 p.m. at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St. Frederick, MD, 20701. A Christian wake service will be at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Birthright of Frederick, 216 West Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21701 and/or Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter, the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs 27 DeGrange St. Frederick, MD 21701.