Bernadine Hummer

Bernadine Larue Hummer, age 99, passed away at her home on April 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two sons, Douglas E Hummer (Jo Bennett) Arlington, VA and Robert D Hummer (wife Joy Hummer) Middletown, MD; a granddaughter, Jan E Hummer; and a great-granddaughter, Delia A Shugrue; and by many dear friends and neighbors.
Bernie was the daughter of Paul Harry Douglas and Martha Ellen (Ifert) Douglas. She was born and raised in Woodsboro, MD. She married Joseph Elwood Hummer, in 1940. They were recognized by the Frederick County Marriage Resource Center on their 75th anniversary as the longest married couple in Frederick County. This coming August would have been their 80th anniversary. Elwood died in November, 2019.
Bernie graduated from Walkersville High School in 1937. After high school, she attended the Catholic Convent Secretarial School and worked as a secretary. She and Elwood moved into their home in Frederick in 1942. They were long-time members of the Glade United Church of Christ and served on various committees.
While enjoying an active social life, her family was first and foremost. She was always there for her husband and sons in whatever sporting activities they were involved in and to support them through whatever life brought their way. She loved the beach, catching and eating hard shell crabs, playing cards, dining and dancing to the big band sound, and traveling. She was a wonderful cook. She also loved tending to her flowers, particularly the red geraniums that she planted along the front of the house every summer.
Her spirit, her enjoyment of her friends and neighbors, and her boundless love and devotion for her family will all be greatly missed.
There will be a private grave site burial service for family. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to the Glade United Church of Christ building fund.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice of Frederick County for their expert care of Mrs. Hummer these past months. The family also wishes to extend special thanks to Betty for her loving and devoted care for Bernie.
Expressions of sympathy will be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.