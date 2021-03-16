Bernard Burke

Bernard Michael Burke
1/7/1930 — 3/14/2021
Mike, 91, of Myersville, Maryland, passed on Sunday, March 14, 2021. He retired from Bechtel as a cost engineer and was a proud Marine veteran who bravely served his country in the Korean War. Mike was an avid golfer, dancer, socialite and overall enthusiast of all things that brought joy to this world. He loved relentless political and philosophical debates, always keeping you on your toes — with a hip wiggle and a “WHOOP,” goading you to your tippy toes for a dance.
He is survived by his family, Kevin Burke, Kelly Whiteman (Steve, Cody, Carly), Sean Burke (Debbi, Corey, Ryan), Erin Ritondo (Mike, Abby), Brian Burke and Patti Slimmer (Chris, Kiley and Wyatt, Skyler, Alyssa). His absolute priority in life was family. Through small gifts; presence at every dance recital, sports game, and livestock show; his rambling voicemails; support during life’s hardships; and random (never intrusive) visits — he was a pillar of strength and connection to every one of his children and grandchildren. Pappy’s whimsical, roaring personality was always on display — occasionally to the chagrin of his embarrassed children and grandchildren. Nothing could stop this Jersey boy. Even in his final days, he found solace by surrounding himself with loved ones and strength to uplift his cherished family in any way he could.
If there is anything to be known about Mike Burke, it is the graceful line he towed in displaying immense strength, truth and matching it with unparalleled empathy and altruism. While his physical presence may no longer be with us, the impact he has made will continue to traverse this world for decades to come. A message from Mike, “Have a great day, life, and journey through it.”
A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven on March 17, 2021.