Bernard Dixon

Bernard Leroy Dixon, 77, of Union Bridge, Maryland, passed from this life Monday, April 4, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born Feb. 11, 1945, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Betty (Brandenburg) and Earl Dixon. Bernard was raised in Frederick and Montgomery counties and spent his life working on various farms in the area. He enjoyed putting together model cars, mowing lawns and being outdoors.
Bernard is survived by his sister, Janice Shull and husband C. John Shull; nieces and nephews, Don Linton (Georgeana), Dewey Tibbs (Sharon), Belinda Shull (Jimmy), Joann Poole (Alex) and Jacqueline Reed; and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Shull.
A celebration of Bernard’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Libertytown Volunteer Fire Co. for all their medical care and experience in this time of need, always answering the call.
The family is also grateful for the Frederick Health emergency room staff, Frederick Health Hospice and its dedicated staff, and the staff at Autumn Lake Health Center at Ballenger Creek.
Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
