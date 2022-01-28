Bernard Eugene Lyles, Sr., affectionately known as “Hess” departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Holy Cross Hospital in Germantown, MD.
He was born on January 1, 1925, to the late Benjamin Lyles and Dessie Mae Smith Lyles. He attended school in Montgomery County, MD.
He leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, five children; Anna Mae Smith, Doretha, Clayton, Arthur, and Harry Lyles; twenty-one grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law; Peggy and Sheila Lyles, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Pleasant Grove Christian Community Church, 11225 Mountain View Road, Damascus, MD 20872 on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation from 11:00 a.m. — noon, followed by Service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Lawrence W. Bryant Officiating. For all attending a mask or adequate face covering is required.
Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Christian Community Church Cemetery immediately following the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com.