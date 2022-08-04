Bernard Joseph Fink Jr., 75, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home July 29, 2022. He was born Nov. 27, 1946, to Bernard Sr. and Mary Ellen Fink, of Thurmont, Maryland.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s College, Emmitsburg, Maryland, and his master’s degree from Loyola College, Baltimore, Maryland. Bernie was a lifelong plumber/pipefitter and retired from Local Union 486. After retirement, he worked at Lehigh Cement in Union Bridge, Maryland. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Bernie, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking and traveling. He and his wife travelled through all 50 states, Canada and many islands in the Caribbean. He cherished his family and friends, being a wonderful husband, father, brother and son.
Bernie was most gratified through his acts of kindness and compassion. He allowed his loving heart and soul to be his guidance. So, it is befitting that he decided to donate his remains to science for mesothelioma research as a final way to help others.
He is survived by his loving wife, Danielle (Dani) Topper Fink; his children, Josh Fink and wife Anne, of Churchville, Maryland, Jason Fink, of Westminster, Maryland, and Kelly (Fink) Pantaleoni and husband Matthew, of Cockeysville, Maryland; and his stepchildren, Richard White and wife Jodie, of Abington, Pennsylvania, Robert White and wife Kim, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Joseph White, of Smithsburg, Maryland, and Dean White, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania. There are nine grandchildren between their blended families.
He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon (Fink) Bennett and husband Emil, of Thurmont, Maryland, Nancy (Fink) Hill and husband Jason, of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, and Mike Fink, of Cascade, Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his former loving wife and mother of his children, Dorothy Humerick Fink; his parents, Bernard Sr. and Mary Ellen Fink; and a stepdaughter, Amy White.
There will be no funeral service. A private, family-only celebration of life will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bernie’s name to: Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, or SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice Inc., 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
“You will always be remembered as being Braver than you believed, Stronger than you seemed, Smarter than you thought and Loved more than you knew.”