Bernard Joseph Fink Jr.

Bernard Joseph Fink Jr., 75, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home July 29, 2022. He was born Nov. 27, 1946, to Bernard Sr. and Mary Ellen Fink, of Thurmont, Maryland.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s College, Emmitsburg, Maryland, and his master’s degree from Loyola College, Baltimore, Maryland. Bernie was a lifelong plumber/pipefitter and retired from Local Union 486. After retirement, he worked at Lehigh Cement in Union Bridge, Maryland. He was a U.S. Army veteran.