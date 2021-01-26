Bernard Joseph Fink Sr., 97, a lifetime resident of Thurmont, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, at his home with his son by his side. He was the husband of the late Mary Ellen Fink, who passed away on March 12, 2000.
Born on May 1, 1923, in Thurmont, he was the son of the late Clarence Joseph Fink and Margaret Elizabeth (Sides) Fink. Bernie grew up in the Thurmont community and continued his father’s business, CJ Fink Company, a plumbing business his father began in the early 1900s. For nearly 30 years, he continued to own and operate the business with his family. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and served during World War II. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 168 and a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club. He was also a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Bernie was a man who loved to work and keep his hands and days busy. Bernie enjoyed traveling the country, taking road trips with his son, covering thousands of miles.
Bernie is survived by his children, Sharon Fink, of Thurmont, Nancy Fink, of North Carolina, Bernard J. Fink Jr., of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and Michael Fink, of Cascade; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his four siblings.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, Maryland 21702.
