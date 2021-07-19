A memorial service for Bernard L. “Bud” Shaff will be held July 22, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5463 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD. Pastor Edward Donnald, former pastor of the parish, will conduct the service. A luncheon reception will immediately follow the service at the Ballenger Community Hall located directly across from the Church.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.