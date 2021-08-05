Bernard "Leo" Smith

Bernard L. “Leo” Smith, age 76, of Thurmont, passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital following a brief illness.
Born April 16, 1945, in Mountaindale, Maryland, he was the son of the late Jessie Leroy Smith and Mary Rebecca Rice Smith. He was the husband of Pauline R. Shuff Smith, who predeceased him on May 23, 2021.
Leo was formerly employed with Taney Stair, then Fairchilds Aircraft, Hagerstown, and retired from the Frederick County Board of Education. He attended the Living Word Church, Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpentry, making many pieces of furniture for his family members. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Leo is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa A. and William Leo Toms Sr., of Cascade; grandchildren, William Leo Toms Jr., of Cascade, Rachel Briggs and husband Dallas, of Woodbine, Melissa McCreary and husband Matthew, of Hagerstown, and April Monn and husband Joshua, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Destiny Briggs, McKinley McCreary, Kylin and Joshua David Monn; siblings, Oscar Smith and Linda Sweeney; brother-in-law, Raymond Russell Shuff Jr. and wife Cynthia; nieces and nephews, Michele Hynen and husband Dave and their children Sara and Hunter, Dawn Glass and husband Jeff and their two sons, Laurie Smith, Greg Smith and wife Julie, Charlie Smith and wife Rachel, and Kevin Sweeney.
He was predeceased by granddaughter, Katie Toms; brothers, Paul L. and Jessie R. Smith; and sister, Edna Staley.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. Rev. Warren Rice will officiate. Interment will follow in Lewistown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
