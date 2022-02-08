Bernard McAfee, Sr.

Bernard Lee McAfee Sr., 78, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at The Gardens at West Shore Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.
Born June 29, 1943, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Maurice Owen Wolf and Ada McAfee.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Myrtle A. (Stouter) McAfee, who passed away Dec. 13, 2016.
He was employed by R.F. Kline Inc. in Frederick and retired from Wolfe & Sons Construction of Myersville.
He was a member of Cascade American Legion Post 239.
He loved to attend Hobbs Auction and Mt. Shadows Restaurant.
He is survived by four children, Ronnie Stouter and companion Rhonda, of Waynesboro, Bernard McAfee Jr. and wife Jessica, of Waynesboro, Lucy McAfee and husband Matt, of Tennessee, and Larry McAfee and wife Danielle, of Waynesboro; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Stouter, Shane Stouter, Dana Cline, Danielle Cline, Brandy Cline, Caleb Hooper, Brock Shindledecker, Kendall Shindledecker, Hope McAfee and Faith McAfee; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shelby Barrett, Darlene Shrader and Marcella Rocky; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Christine Poole.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.