Bernard Shaff

Mr. Bernard “Bud” Leon Shaff, 96, of Frederick, died Nov. 9, 2020, at Homewood at Crumland Farms. He was the husband of the late Dorothy “Dot” Shaff for 73 years.
Bud was born Jan. 5, 1924, on the Shaff Home Farm, also known as the Dixon-Murray Farmstead near Feagaville, the son of James V. Shaff Sr. and Phoebe J. Shaff.
He was self-employed with his father and brother as James V. Shaff & Sons, doing custom farm work, and he owned and operated a sawmill. After his father retired, Bud and his brother Jim continued the business as Shaff Brothers, and when Jim retired, Bud worked with his son, Bill, as Shaff Ridge Sawmill. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, and he was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Feagaville, serving in many capacities there, including parish treasurer, superintendent of the Sunday school, advisor to Luther League and choir member for many years. In his spare time, he was an avid sports fan, especially the Washington Redskins, and loved to play cards.
He is survived by his son, James William “Bill” Shaff and wife Marilyn; and daughters, Janice Shaff, and Patricia “Trish” Ann Hill and husband Robert; grandchildren, Katherine “Katy” Ann Matvia and husband Joseph, and William “Billy” Paul Shaff; great-granddaughter, Lily Elizabeth Shaff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Shaff and James V. Shaff Jr.; and sisters, Hilda Smith, Clara Pletsch and Julia “Babe” Culler.
Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required.