Bernard Smith

Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Smith, 74, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life into Gods hands on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly ManorCare) in Wheaton, Maryland, with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Charlene Smith.
Bernie was Dec. 22, 1947, in Binghamton, New York. He was the son of the late Bernise and Marian Smith. He served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and continued to serve his country, retiring after a distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and watching NASCAR. For Bernie, there was no greater love than that of family and his wife of 53 years.
In addition to his wife, Charlene, he is survived by his daughter, Meaghan Smith, of Myersville, Maryland; his daughter, Tatiana Burrier and husband Seth, of Thurmont, Maryland; his son, Bernard J. Smith II and wife Erica, of Emmitsburg, Maryland; six grandchildren, Madelyn, Ella, Simon, Marissa, Sawyer and Mara; two sisters, Carol Smith, of Frederica, Delaware, and Susan Perry and husband Jim, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Teresa Smith and Mary Ames; and brother, Stephen Smith.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a service of remembrance will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Inurnment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust or the American Diabetes Association.