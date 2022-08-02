Bernard Smith

Bernard “Bernie” Joseph Smith, 74, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life into Gods hands on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly ManorCare) in Wheaton, Maryland, with his wife by his side. He was the beloved husband of Charlene Smith.

Bernie was Dec. 22, 1947, in Binghamton, New York. He was the son of the late Bernise and Marian Smith. He served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam and continued to serve his country, retiring after a distinguished career with the U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed deep sea fishing and watching NASCAR. For Bernie, there was no greater love than that of family and his wife of 53 years.