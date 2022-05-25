Bernard Walter

Mr. Bernard “Bernie” S. Walter, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away May 23, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.
He was the loving husband of Charlene (nee Flora) for 41 years.
Bernie was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, to the late Bernard and Helen (nee Bowers) Walter. He was a barber with Wastler & Walter Barber Shop in Frederick, Maryland, for over 50 years before retiring. His hobbies were fishing, skiing, gardening and spending time with family. He was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick.
In addition to his loving wife, Bernie is survived by his three grandsons, Justin, Taylor and Cole Carter; great-granddaughter, Caylee Carter; his brother, Francis “Hank” Walter and wife Theresa; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Carter Harris; and his sisters, Joan McGuire and Margaret “Peggy” Karasa.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 112 E. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701, the American Heart Association (heart.org), or a charity of one’s choice.