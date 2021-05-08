Bernice M. Davis, 73, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born Nov. 23, 1947, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and June (Wiles) Stone.
She attended Frederick High School.
She retired from Regency of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, after 20 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Davis Sr.; daughter, Leslie Davis; sons, Bill Davis and wife Cindy, and James Davis; sisters, Dorothy Shearer, May Horne, Marilyn Ketterman and Christine Colby; brothers, Calvin Dutrow, Franklin Dutrow and David Dutrow; grandchildren, Lars Davis, Blaine Davis, Jacqueline Lias, Quinn Lias, Lanice Davis and Jacob Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Johannsin.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness of Cumberland Valley at www.bcavc.org.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.