Bernice L Cline

Bernice LaRue Cline, age 102 of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away from this life Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Country Meadows, Frederick, Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, H. Robert Cline.
Born Aug. 13, 1919, in Monrovia, Maryland, Bernice was a member of the Brush Creek Church of the Brethren of Monrovia, Maryland. She was a daughter of the late Harry and Eula Roderick.
Bernice was preceded in death by sisters, Fern Geisbert, Ruby Roderick, Myrtle Burdette, Louise Willard and Madlyn Smith; and brothers, Harry Wilson Roderick and Harold Roderick. She is survived by a son, Richard and wife Janet Cline; one sister-in-law, Charlotte Roderick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernice worked for more than 30 years at Tom and Ray’s Restaurant in Damascus, Maryland. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 171, Damascus Fire Department Auxiliary VFW Post 1076.
Bernice will be laid to rest next her husband at Montgomery United Methodist Cemetery. There will be no services per Bernice’s wishes. Arrangements are by Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, Damascus, Maryland.
