Mrs. Bernice Lorene Etter, 83, of Middletown, Maryland, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was the loving wife of Paul Etter for 62 years.
Born Aug. 14, 1937 in Vansant, VA, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Eva (Lester) Singleton. She was the last of her immediate family.
Bernice worked as a bookkeeper until having children she then cherished her new role, raising her children and taking care of the home. She also enjoyed reading the Bible, attending church, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons David Etter; Mark Etter and wife, Susan, and their children, Luke and Abbie Etter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Leon Singleton and Estel Singleton; and a sister, Lema Meadows.
The family will receive friends on from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.