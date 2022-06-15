Mrs. Bernice Nelson, 86, of Silver Spring, passed away June 11, 2022, at Casey House Hospice after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Command Sgt. Maj. Herman D. Nelson, USA (retired), her husband of 63-plus years.
Bernice was born June 1, 1936, in Bakersville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Green and Julie M. Ledford. She met Herman in Middle River, Maryland, and they were married in Essex after a nearly eight-year courtship. Together, they travelled the world, living at various duty stations in the United States, Germany and Turkey. During her career as an Army wife, Bernice volunteered with family services programs and the schools on base, and she operated the popcorn machine during the evening hours at the base movie theater. She also worked for Meloy Labs while the family lived in Springfield, Virginia. Bernice was a member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Derwood, where she was an all-around committed and involved member in many church activities, including crocheting and quilting.
In addition to her loving husband, Bernice is survived by two daughters, Brenda Sue Toms and husband Steven, and Teresa Louise Gallahan and husband James; grandchildren, James Patrick Gallahan and Joseph Michael Gallahan; a sister, Beulah Sparks; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lela Ayers, Blanche Jackson, Ethel Ryder, Doyle Ledford and Dalis Ledford.
Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Casey House Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org)
A livestream of the funeral service may be viewed by clicking the link from Mrs. Nelson’s obituary at resthaven.us.