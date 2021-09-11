Bernice V. Klein, 94, of Mount Airy, passed Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at home. Beloved wife of the late David N. Klein Sr., she was born Dec. 24, 1926, in Brunswick, Maryland, the daughter of the late Roy Hedges Crowl and late Hazel V. (Boyer) Crowl.
Mrs. Klein was a registered nurse at Frederick Memorial Hospital and a member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren.
Surviving her are children, Rebecca A. Klein, of Richmond, Virginia, and David N. Klein Jr. and wife Donnis, of Mount Airy; grandchildren, Robin Koerner and husband Keith, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Aaron Klein and wife Katcale, of Staunton, Virginia; and four great-grandchildren, Bailey and Connor Henniges, and Kayla and Patrick Klein.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771 until funeral services at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, Locust Grove Cemetery Fund or the Heifer Project International, heifer.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.burrier-queen.com