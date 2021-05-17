Bertha Smith

Bertha “Bertie” Ann Smith, 75, of Frederick, MD, passed away on May 13, 2021. She was the wife of the late Robert “Bob” Smith.
Born on Dec. 1, 1945 in Dickerson, MD, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Zora Young. Bertie was employed and retired from Eastalco Aluminum in Frederick. She was also a member of Solid Rock Church Foundation. Bertie enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her loving husband, Bertie was preceded in death by siblings Charles Young, Johnny Young, Roy Young, Myrtle Young and Stella Young. She is survived by her close special friend, Judy Durick of Hagerstown; son, Dale Tibbs of Frederick; siblings, Betty Crown, Willie Young, Rob Young, and Doris Barker; special sister-in-law Ann Young; sister-in-law Dixie (Demery); nieces Lisa Young and Sherry Stone; grandchildren, Ashley Tibbs & partner Jeremy Flohr; and grandchildren, “Prince JJ”, Princess Jaylynn and Sweet Amira, Amanda Tibbs of Frederick, MD, Samantha Tibbs of Frederick, MD and Jacob Abuhamauda & wife Nicole, Little “Iddy” of Frederick, MD; stepdaughter Jamie Smith of Frederick, MD, stepson Derek Smith & wife Kathy, and grandchildren of North Carolina, as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, where a funeral service will begin at noon on Thursday, May 20. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org).