Bertie Lou James, 80, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Roy Edward James, her husband of 57 years.
Born May 7, 1941, in Hamblen County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Rosco Purkey and Hassie Livesay.
Bertie worked for Corning Corp. for many years until turning to her true passion of helping family and friends. She was truly generous with her time and focused on the needs of others before her own, becoming more of a mom, aunt and grandmother to many more than just her family. She loved riding bikes, vacationing with those she loved, spending time in the sun, and day trips with friends. Bertie loved to feed people, whether they were sick or just wanted her specialties. She loved to laugh and was skilled at making others laugh. Bertie loved life and loved having fun, and she treasured her family.
Surviving her is her only daughter, Melissa Nakielny and husband Ryan, of New Market; two grandchildren, Kelsi Rodriguez and husband Caleb, and Cortland Nakielny and wife Amanda; two great-grandsons, Jonah Cononie and Jethro Rodriguez; one great-granddaughter, Zara Rodriguez; 15 very special nieces and nephews; and 61 great-neices and great-nephews.
Bertie was preceded in death by siblings, Ellis Purkey, Ruth Adkins, Dana Purkey and Nancy Young.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, at Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 2145 Mckendree Road, West Friendship, with the Rev. Bill Phebus officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.