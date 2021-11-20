Bertron Merson Magin

Mr. Bertron (Bert) Merson Magin, 73, passed away Oct. 26, 2021. Bert was born April 16, 1948, in Maryland, where he continued to live throughout most of his years. Bert was the father of Cory, April, Nicole and Lynn Magin. He is survived by his sister, Desma Jenkins; and his brother, Todd Magin and wife Ruth. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as other loving family and friends. Bert was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Magin; his father, Marvin Magin; his mother, Ruth Magin; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Jenkins.
Bert graduated from Damascus High School and was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Maryland and worked as an electrical engineer. He retired from Thales Communications just a few years ago after a long, successful career. He was an avid pool player and loved live music and playing trivia with friends. He was a hobbyist pouring his energy into model airplanes, astronomy, drones, motorcycles, aquariums, 3D printing and other technologies at various points in his life. In his later years, he was known to speak proudly of his children and how he missed his wife dearly.
A celebration of life will be planned later this year by the family.