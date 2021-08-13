Beth McPhilmy

Mrs. Beth Ann McPhilmy, 58, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side Aug. 10, 2021, in Frederick, Maryland. She was the loving wife of Steve McPhilmy and mother of Sara and Denise.
In addition to her loving husband and daughters, Beth is survived by six siblings, Marylou Cook, Guido Allegrezza, Fred Allegrezza, Carol Mears, Jack Allegrezza and Anita Allegrezza; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Allegrezza.
Born Aug. 31, 1962, in Ambler, Pennsylvania, Beth was the daughter of the late Guido and Lillian Allegrezza. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and worked as a printing technologist, advancing and implementing the use of computers in the industry. Beth was an avid knitter and crafter, and very talented in the arts. She spent her time enjoying the outdoors with her husband, creating with her girls, and volunteering in the community. She loved the annual beach vacation with her large family and the jam music fest, where she was the “hostess with the mostess.”
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 W. South St., Frederick, MD 21701.