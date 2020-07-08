Beth Stull

Beth Clarissa Stull, 60, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away at home on July 2, 2020 with her loving husband, David Stull, by her side. Born on Dec. 19, 1959 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Herbert G. and Beverly H. Tyeryar.
Beth was a 1976 graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, MD. She was a member of the Full Gospel Pentecostal Church in Emmitsburg, MD, where she also taught Sunday School. Beth loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, cooking, and going to yard sales. She was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to her husband David, Beth is survived by her three children, Matthew Biser, Jr., Ira Biser and wife Ana, and Angel Kurtz and husband Adam; four grandchildren, Landry, Gaby Lu, Sloane, and Lodi; and siblings Darryl and Colin Tyeryar, Arla Beall, and Carrie Sites.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Hospice of Frederick County and SpiriTrust Lutheran for the kindness, compassion, and competent care they gave to Beth during this past year. A special thanks to Liz Wantz for her unwavering love and support.
A celebration of Beth’s life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beth’s memory to Full Gospel Pentecostal Church c/o Deana Mckendrick 10228 Polidor Rd, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, MD.