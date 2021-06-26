Betsey Carole (Bradford) Gibson, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on June 22, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family and friends.
Betsey was born in Somerset, Pennsylvania, on June 21, 1945, the daughter of the late Betty B. and Arthur W. Bradford.
Betsey spent her early years in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Upon her marriage to Donald Gibson in 1965, she moved to Maryland.
Betsey spent many years working in the banking industry, and later as vice president of PJ Higgins & Associates, a consulting/lobbying firm.
Her generous spirit lives on in her daughter, Stephanie Gibson Tognetti (Mark), of Frederick and her son, Chad E. Gibson, of Atlanta, GA. She will be deeply missed by her beloved grandchildren, Jake and Nicole Tognetti; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, William Walker Bradford; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Gibson.
When she wasn’t sitting in the stands or audience for one of Jake or Nicole’s events, Betsey was enjoying her retirement, traveling with the Magoo’s “A Team” to destinations near and far. She loved her wine, shopping (she was the most generous gift-giver), fashion and lamenting the Burgundy and Gold on Sundays. Everyone who knew her was better for it, and that is the truest of legacies.
In accordance with her wishes, the family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland. Interment will be private. Donations in Betsey’s memory can be made to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the James Stockman Cancer Institute and the Kline Hospice House, and to the many friends and family who walked with her on her final journey.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.