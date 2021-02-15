Betsy A. Stabler passed away at her home on Feb. 12, 2021. Betsy was born on Dec. 15, 1940 in Montgomery County, Maryland. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert N. Stabler and her three children, Robin Lechlider (Fred), Randy Stabler and Pam Velisek (Doug); six grandchildren David Lechlider (Kimmi), Kimberly Smith (Kyle), Kelsey Thomas (Chris), Shelby Stambaugh (Bud), Bobby Velisek and Emily Velisek. As well as six great- grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Woodrow and Myrtle Adams, sisters Annabelle Kindred, Nita Pumphrey and brother Woodrow Adams, Jr. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 between 2 and 4 p.m. at the home of Randy Stabler, 5900 Damascus Road, Laytonsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made on behalf of the Women’s Board of MGH, Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 432, Olney, MD 20830. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
