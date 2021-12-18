Bette Ann Doris Burke

Bette Ann Doris Bellin Burke, age 89, of Damascus, Maryland, died peacefully and entered eternal life at home on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The family, including her five grandchildren, were blessed to surround her with love while storming the gates of heaven with prayers.
Born May 9, 1932, in the Bronx, New York, she was the wife of the late John Joseph Burke (Pop Pops), who was in the U.S. Navy and lived in Japan, Midway and Hawaii before settling in Rockville and Damascus and then retiring in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Bette Ann and her husband were heavily involved with activities uplifting the kingdom of God through their own local Catholic parishes: St. Jude’s, Rockville, Maryland; St. Paul’s, Damascus, Maryland; and St. Vincent de Paul, Berkeley Springs, West Virginia. Bette Ann was a faithful and loving servant of our Catholic faith, the sacred heart of Jesus, and the Blessed Mother. Some of Bette Ann’s activities along with her husband included: starting Cub Scout Pack 1084 at St. Paul’s Church and den mother; running a birthright center to help young pregnant mothers; being a pastoral visitor for the sick and elderly; helping publish a Catholic newsletter called The Defender; assisting with getting Catholic radio in the West Virginia panhandle; and membership in the Legion of Mary and Catholic Daughters at St. Paul’s in Damascus, Maryland.
Grandma is known and loved by her humble service to her family and neighbors. Her house was always immaculate, and she was a superb cook. She was also a certified nursing assistant who cared for the elderly.
Bette is survived by her daughter, Eileen Marie Miller and husband Dale, of Damascus, Maryland; son, Phillip Robert Burke, of Berkeley Springs; five grandchildren, Colin, Brandyn and his wife Julie, Kristen and her husband Ben, Claire and Patrick. She was predeceased by her son, John Joseph Burke Jr.; and brother, Robert Bellin.
Friends are invited to attend a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland; a rosary at 10:30 a.m.; and family eulogies at 10:50 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Monsignor Edward Filardi at 11 a.m. For anyone attending, a mask or adequate face covering will be required. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, 16 E. High St., Hancock, MD 21750
In lieu of flowers, contributions on the behalf of Bette Ann Burke may be made to the Source of All Hope, a Baltimore Basilica Catholic missionary community whose mission is to give Christ a home, especially in all the places he’s been neglected — the Eucharist, the homeless, and our own souls (sourceofallhope.org/support/).
Online condolences may be shared with her family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.