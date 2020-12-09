Betty A. Birch, Harrington, Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 6, 2020, she was 72. Betty is the daughter of the late, Charles B. and Edith Long.
Early on in life, Betty worked as a Federal Police Officer working security on Ft. Meade. She later became a homemaker and a stay at home mom. She enjoyed spending all her time with her children and later her grandchildren as they came into this world. They were truly her life, and she would do anything for them.
In her spare time, she enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with her friends, and she loved to collect lighthouse models. She will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rachel Harris and her sister, Barbara Clinton.
She is survived by her husband, David B. Birch; children, Mark Daniel Duncan, Paul Henry Duncan, Matthew David Duncan, David Glen Birch II, Alecia Marie Duncan, Lisa Jean Gearhart; brothers, Paul Edward Wah, Charles B. Long III; sisters, Joyce Mae Wah, Peggy Sue Conway; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Services for Betty will be private and at the family’s discretion.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Harrington, DE.
