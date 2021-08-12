Betty Ann Lease Thompson, 94 (“almost 95”), daughter of the late Norman Stone Lease and Edith Burall Lease, passed away Aug. 10, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Jennifer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in New Market Aug. 20, 1926. Betty was happily married for 67 years to the late John Leonard Thompson Sr., who left his earthly home to prepare their heavenly one June 8, 2021. She is survived by her four children, John Leonard Thompson Jr. (Suzan), Joel Lease Thompson (Catherine), Jennifer Lou Cliber Smith and Jan Lucinda Stitley (Chip).
Grandma Betty was greatly loved and will be remembered for her positivity, generosity and patience by her 11 grandchildren: Jill Marie Harris Arnold (Daryl), Jacob Walter Thompson, Hannah Maria Thompson-Weeman (Matt), Jeb Austin Cliber (Hallie), Abbie Grace Stitley, Devin Jeffrey Clark, Kyla Marie Thompson, Kirsty Sarah Thompson, Gabe Winfield Stitley, Benjamin Clay Smith and Amelia Claire Smith.
She is survived and was deeply loved by her five great-grandchildren: Ethan Kozon Arnold, Braelyn Marie Arnold, Braxton Blake Gonzales, Rowan James Cliber and Kayden Gray Cliber.
Her sister, Mary Edith Hallock, and sister-in-law, Anna Mary Leiter Lease, survive her as well. She is also survived by her siblings-in-law: James Roy Thompson II (Bill), Mildred Virginia Brashears (Boots), Nancy Irene Wicks (and husband Roger) and Ronald Wade Thompson (Julia).
Betty was predeceased by her brother, Gareth Burall Lease; brother-in-law, Edward “Ted” Hallock; nephew, Todd Scott Hallock; as well as members of the Thompson family, Roy James Thompson Jr., sister-in-law, Elsie Elizabeth Lawson Thompson, brother-in-law, Gene Maynard Brashears, brother-in-law, Lewis Ferdinand Thompson (Buzz), and sister-in-law, Doris Lorraine Haller Thompson.
She was a graduate of Frederick High School in 1943 and Bridgewater College in 1947. Betty taught in Frederick County Public Schools for eight years until starting their family. She never gave up trying to instill proper use of adverbs, adjectives and punctuation in her children and grandchildren, with mixed success. She was ahead of her time in her dedication to protecting the environment and healthy eating and living.
Betty was active in the New Market and Frederick County Homemakers and greatly enjoyed the fellowship and lessons given by the group. She also was an active member of the New Market Grange and the Libertytown-Unionville Lions Club.
Betty was a lifelong active member of the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, living her faith through serving in many capacities.
The family will receive friends from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Betty’s life journey will take place Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821-A Green Valley Road in Monrovia, Maryland. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at church. Rev. Bill Caputo will officiate. Burial will be at the adjoining church Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or trees, donations may be made to: Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, Betty Thompson Memorial Fund, 4821 Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD 21770, or New Market Grange No. 362, In Memory of Betty Thompson, P. O. Box 83, New Market, MD 21774; or Libertytown-Unionville Lions Club, In Memory of Betty Thompson, P.O. Box 193, Libertytown, MD 21762.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Historical tidbit: Betty’s great-grandmother, Lucinda Utz, witnessed President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.