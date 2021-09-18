Betty Austin

Betty Lucille (Beasley) Austin, 82, of Frederick and formerly of Jessup, passed away Sept. 15, 2021, at Tranquillity of Fredericktowne. She was born to the late Herman Marvin and Ruth Virginia (Brown) Beasley May 12, 1939, in Petersburg, Virginia. Betty graduated from Petersburg High School in 1956.
She was married to the late Edward Canterbury in 1958, and they lived in Colorado and Virginia before eventually settling in Laurel, Maryland.
Betty is survived by her a daughter, Susan (Mike) Baldwin, of Jefferson, Maryland; son, Robert Canterbury, of Jessup, Maryland; and son, Edward (Daralyn), of Fairbanks, Alaska. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Angela Baldwin, Julia Baldwin and Matthew (Kristin) Baldwin, all of Frederick, Maryland.
Betty is survived by her brother, Marvin (Fay) Beasley, of Overland Park, Kansas; her nieces, Audra (Todd) Barricks and Andrea (Chris) Deel; and nephew, Freddy (Rainer) Clements.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Clements.
Betty was a homemaker until starting her career in cosmetology in the late 1970s. She worked several years as a cosmetologist, instructor and eventually the director of education at Hair Academy in New Carrollton, Maryland, until her retirement in 2004.
Betty was known for her homemade crafts, and many of her family members are blessed to have some of her pieces. She was an accomplished seamstress, and in her later years, she enjoyed custom China painting.
She had a special connection with animals, especially cats, and had several over her lifetime.
But most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family. We will miss her dearly but are grateful for all the precious memories.
Services will be private. Her interment will be in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia.
Memorial donations may be made to BridgingLife (formerly Carroll Hospice), 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
There will be a video slide show, and expressions of sympathy may be viewed at staufferfuneralhome.com.