Betty Baker Englar, February 14, 1925 — November 30, 2021. Betty died in peace in the presence of family, outliving husband Donald Englar by 7 years.
Betty taught PE and coached girls in sports at Frederick HS and TJ. She established the first TJ girl’s competitive basketball, volleyball and softball teams while also guiding the cheerleader squads for 10 years. As a coach/counselor she helped many young women advance their skills and confidence in the troublesome ’60s and ’70s, who greatly appreciated the support. Earlier, while raising her son and daughter she taught disabled children via the homeschooling program, prior to the American Disability Act.
Upon retirement she enjoyed working at Routzans where she frequently engaged with former students. In the ’90s she moved to Blacksburg to help raise her grandchildren (4).
Betty also leaves three great-grandchildren, daughter Betsy Andrews and son Greg Englar. RIP