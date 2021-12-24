Betty died in peace in presence of family, outliving husband Donald Englar by seven years.
Betty taught physical education and coached girls in sports at Frederick High School and Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. She established the first TJ girls competitive basketball, volleyball and softball teams while also guiding the cheerleader squads for 10 years. As a coach/counselor, she helped many young women advance their skills and confidence in the troublesome ’60s and ’70s, and they greatly appreciated the support. Earlier, while raising her son and daughter, she taught disabled children via the home-schooling program, prior to the American Disability Act.
Upon retirement, she enjoyed working at Routzahns, where she frequently engaged with former students. In the ’90s, she moved to Blacksburg to help raise her grandchildren (four).
Betty also leaves three great grandchildren; daughter, Betsy Andrews; and son, Greg Englar. RIP