Betty Burkett

Mrs. Betty Lou Ropp Burkett, 90, of Frederick, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Marion E. Burkett, who died Nov. 3, 1996. Born in Middletown on April 20, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Lewis and Mollie Ropp.
She had attended Frederick High and Walkersville High Schools. Betty had worked at Sagners until the closing and then worked for The Frederick News-Post. She was an active member of the Frederick Moose Lodge and served in many capacities. She was a member of the Parkway Community Church of God.
Surviving her are two sister-in-laws, Eleanor Tyeryar and Nellie Rippeon; nephews, Dorsey B. “Bunk” Gilbert III, and Earl Burkett and wife Cheryl; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty has many friends, including, Connie, Pam and Diane. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, including her sister Ruth Gilbert.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown.