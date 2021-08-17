Betty Carr

Mrs. Betty Rubeck Carr, 96, of Frederick, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born May 5, 1925, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. John S. and Myrtle I. Rubeck.
Surviving is a sister, Helen V. Riggles, of Frederick; five nieces, Roxanna Weddle, of Gaithersburg, Gail M. Collins (Kirk), of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Linda S. Brown, of Frederick, and twin nieces, Lee Ann Padgett (David), of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and JoAnn Matzke (Kevin), of Forrestville, Wisconsin; and a nephew, John E. Wells, of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret L. Cornpropst and Mary C. Wells.
She was a member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church, where she taught Sunday school for a number of years. Betty was very grateful to have Nancy Cashour, Thelma Harding, Tracy Ramsburg and Ralph “Pete” King in her life as very good friends.
She graduated from Frederick High School in 1942, and she attended Miss Willard’s secretarial school. She worked for private industry for three years (Gulf and Firestone store), Potomac Edison for 15 years and for the federal government at the Department of Energy (formerly Atomic Energy) from 1960-1981 as an administrative secretary until she retired from the government with 20 years of service.
Betty enjoyed playing cards, knitting, embroidery and making jigsaw puzzles in her younger years. She traveled to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, England and Europe.
There will be no viewing. Anyone wishing to attend her graveside service can meet wearing a mask at the FSK Chapel in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701 on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Monocacy Foundation, 62-B Research Drive, Frederick, MD 21703, All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, or a charity of ones choice.
