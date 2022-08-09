Betty Clem, age 96, of Frederick, died from a heart condition Aug. 7, 2022, at the Sunrise Senior Living facility in Frederick. Prior to moving to Sunrise last September, she had been living in the Park Place condos at Worman’s Mill. Betty was a resident of Frederick her entire life.
Betty was born to George and Marie Winebrener in 1925. She had one younger sister, Dorothy (Wilson). Betty graduated from Frederick High School, and later received a bachelor’s degree in education from Hood College, and a master’s degree in education from Columbia University.
Betty was a lifelong teacher in Frederick County, starting her teaching career as an English teacher at Elm Street School, later teaching English at Walkersville High School, and finishing her career as the librarian at TJ. She retired in 1981.
In 1951, Betty married Ross Clem, and they had one son, Mike. Betty loved to travel. In her lifetime, she visited all 50 states and over 100 countries throughout Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Australia and the Caribbean. She also loved the beach, and owned a condo in Ocean City for over 50 years.
Betty is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband and sister. She is survived by her son, Mike; her daughter-in-law, Dot; her granddaughter, Lauren (Madison); and grandson-in-law, Ben.
At her request, no service will be held.