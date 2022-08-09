Betty Clem, age 96, of Frederick, died from a heart condition Aug. 7, 2022, at the Sunrise Senior Living facility in Frederick. Prior to moving to Sunrise last September, she had been living in the Park Place condos at Worman’s Mill. Betty was a resident of Frederick her entire life.

Betty was born to George and Marie Winebrener in 1925. She had one younger sister, Dorothy (Wilson). Betty graduated from Frederick High School, and later received a bachelor’s degree in education from Hood College, and a master’s degree in education from Columbia University.