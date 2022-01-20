Betty Cochran

Betty Mae Forney Cochran died peacefully at Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Jan. 17, 2022.
Betty was born at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She attended Liberty Town Elementary and Frederick High School, where she graduated. She attended regular functions with her classmates and several reunions with the class of 1947. Betty lived in Mount Pleasant, Maryland, and moved to Kemptown, Maryland, with her mother, sister and husband until her death. Betty worked at Gem Laundry, Price Electric and Suburban Hospital until she retired in 1990.
Betty was the daughter of Walter M. and Alice M. Thompson Forney. She was predeceased in death by Earl F. Cochran, to whom she was married for 66 years. Surviving Betty are her sister, Carol and husband Dennis White; niece, Dr. Lisa White Gordon and husband Brian Gordon; nephew, Keith and wife Kathy White; great-nephew, Cameron White; and two great-nieces, Kaitlyn White and Emily Gordon.
Betty attended church at Providence United Methodist Church in Kemptown, Maryland.
A special thanks to her cousins, Brenda Main, Charlotte “Fritz” Savage Sipe, Joyce “Bim” and Robert Bradshaw, Janet Arbaugh and Duck Savage.
Everything was made better in Betty’s life by the care and kindness given by several of her friends, Brenda Teaford, Sandy Lucas, Jeannie Mullinix, Irma Anderson and Marcus Holder. The family would also like to thank Betty’s two wonderful neighbors, Richard Brady and Robert Powell, for their visits and help whenever it was needed.
Betty was able to live at her Kemptown, Maryland, home until April 2021. Her health needs required her to move to Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Braddock Heights, Maryland, where Betty lived until her passing. The family would like to give a very special thank-you to the staff and nurses at Vindobona and Frederick County Hospice for their kindness and extremely good care that was given to Betty while there.
There will be no visitation as funeral services for Betty will be private.