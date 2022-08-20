Betty Conaway

Mrs. Betty Jane Conaway, of Frederick, and formerly of Jessup, entered peacefully into eternal rest with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 16 under the loving care of the angels at Frederick Health Hospice of Frederick County.

She was the loving wife of the late Whitney Glenn Conaway, her husband of over 36 years. She was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Mount Airy, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Rhoda Stull Fritz.