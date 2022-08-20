Betty Conaway

Mrs. Betty Jane Conaway, of Frederick, and formerly of Jessup, entered peacefully into eternal rest with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 16 under the loving care of the angels at Frederick Health Hospice of Frederick County.
She was the loving wife of the late Whitney Glenn Conaway, her husband of over 36 years. She was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Mount Airy, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Aubrey and Rhoda Stull Fritz.
Betty worked for over 35 years as a seamstress until she retired. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows on HGTV and Food Network, making her weekly excursions to Walmart with her sisters; tending to her yard and flowers; and playing card games while visiting with her family. For many years, she attended Frederick Keys baseball games as part of the “Mount Airy Gang.” She made many bus trips traveling with the Diakonia Travel Group.
Betty is survived by one brother, Charles (Charlie) Fritz and wife Alice, of Frederick. Betty is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Brashear, Marion Brashear, Sally Dodd, Patricia Rhinecker and Ellamay Bolton; and brothers, Aubrey (Junior) Fritz, Francis (Peck) Fritz, Stanley Fritz, William Fritz, Ervin (Jim) Fritz, Robert (Bob) Fritz and Alvin (Butch) Fritz.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley and the FHH Hospice of Frederick County for their exceptional caring and compassion during Betty’s transition.
Private interment will be held at Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge MD 21075, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Betty to Frederick Health Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.