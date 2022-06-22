Betty E. Duvall

Betty E. (Condon) Duvall, 89, of Woodbine, passed Sunday, June 19, 2022, at home.
The beloved wife of over 50 years to the late Howard F. Duvall, Mrs. Duvall was born May 23, 1933, in Woodbine, Maryland, the daughter of the late Lee Levi Condon and the late Bessie (Barth) Condon.
She had worked for International Harvester for 30-plus years.
Surviving are sister, Martha “Marty” Harrison; brother, Eddie and wife Jean Condon; nieces, Judy Harrison, and Sandy and husband Bill Starner. She was the great-aunt of Justin and Josh Gartrell, and Cory and Cody Starner. She was also survived by numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by siblings Hazel Esworthy, Evelyn Fleming, Harvey Condon, Eugene Condon, Lorraine Clary and Robert Condon.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. Interment will take place at Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Woodbine, Maryland.
Those desiring may make contributions to Lisbon Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 40, Lisbon, MD 21765. Online condolences may be offered at burrier-queen.com.