Betty Easton

Betty M. Easton, 90, of Frederick, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Edenton Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harry Easton. Born in Frederick on November 13, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Ida Rebecca Davis Dennis. Betty was retired from the Frederick County Government.
Surviving is a nephew, Bernie Dennis and Tina, niece, Katherine, great niece, Rachel and Bobby. Betty was preceded in death by siblings, Gladys Irene Obenderfer and Bernard E. Dennis, Sr.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.Those wishing to attend may meet inside the main gate by 10:30 AM. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.