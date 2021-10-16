Betty Fawley

Betty Anne Frye Fawley, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at Kline Hospice House Oct. 14, 2021. She was the widow of the late Owen L. Fawley. They were married on June 10, 1950. Betty was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Purcellville, Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Ralph McLinn Fry and Lydia Baker Fry. Betty was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church for 70 years. Betty and Owen moved to Frederick in 1950, and Betty was employed by Detrick and Gambrill from 1950-1954. After raising her daughter, she returned to work and became a certified nursing assistant at the Frederick Nursing and Convalescent Home and later at Homewood of Frederick, working 15 more years and retiring in 1995. She continued working private duty for several more years. Betty loved animals, especially cats. She leaves behind her beloved Muffy Muff, Snoozie and Bella.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Brubaker and husband Jerry, of Thurmont, Maryland. She is also survived by two sisters, Jean Gallahan, of Purcellville, Virginia, and Phyllis Jacobs, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and one sister-in-law, Judy Fry, of Hamilton, Virginia. She will be remembered by Jeff and Joanie Brubaker; Vonnie and Fred Parker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Aubrey “Frank” Frye, Janney “Donnie” Frye and Jerry Fry; one half-brother, Henry Frye; one half-sister, Mary Mann; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Frye and Mary Frye.
The family is grateful for the support and care of the staff at Kline Hospice House.
They will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ken Humbert will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second St., Frederick, MD 21701, or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
